Cindy Torstveit (she/her/hers) has been named Interim Executive Director of Physical Plant in Facilities Planning & Management. She will transition from her current role as FP&M’s Assistant Director of Capital Planning on August 11.

As FP&M’s Assistant Director of Capital Planning, Torstveit has provided capital budget administration and policy recommendations for facilities planning, physical programming, and analysis in support of UW-Madison’s academic mission.

In addition to Torstveit’s background in capital planning, she has more than 25 years of facilities management experience, including 12 years at the State of Wisconsin Department of Administration. As the Division of Facilities Management Administrator, Cindy oversaw and provided leadership for the department’s 7 million square feet building portfolio. She also led capital budget planning, facilities development, construction project management, maintenance, occupancy services, and trades services for 32 facilities, including the Wisconsin State Capitol, State Crime and Hygiene Labs, and the State Capitol Heat and Power Plant.

Cindy’s diverse portfolio also includes real estate development, policy work, sustainability, and contract negotiation and lease administration.

“I am excited to bring my experience with both facilities planning and management to this role,” said Torstveit. “I am looking forward to learning from the Physical Plant team while bringing my ideas to help build on their already impressive progress.”

Torstveit holds a bachelor’s degree in interior design from UW–Madison and is both an NCIDQ-certified interior designer and a retired International Facilities Management Association (IFMA)-certified facilities manager. She is a past member of the IFMA and serves as a board member for the Wisconsin Executive Residence Foundation and the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board.

The Physical Plant’s Executive Director is responsible for developing, supporting, and promoting programs necessary to maintain safe and efficient facilities to meet the needs of students, faculty, staff and the visiting public. The Executive Director oversees policies, procedures and programs to ensure coordination and collaboration between the Physical Plant and other departments and administrative units at the university.

“The many services FP&M’s Physical Plant provides are critical to the university’s mission and key strategic goals,” said Rob Cramer, Interim Associate Vice Chancellor for Finance & Administration. “I am confident Cindy’s experience with UW, familiarity with FP&M, and holistic knowledge of facilities will position her to be a successful and innovative leader in this interim role.”

Torstveit is expected to serve in this role for 18 months, when a search for a permanent executive director will commence. She succeeds Jay Bieszke, who has served as Executive Director of Physical Plant since 2018.